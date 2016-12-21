Clippers' Chris Paul: Continues to roll Tuesday sans Griffin

Paul notched 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 15 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in a 119-102 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Clippers were without Blake Griffin (knee) for the first game of what figures to be a four-to-six-week absence, but as was the case last season when Griffin missed extensive time with a quad injury, Paul's production probably won't take much of a hit without his top sidekick in the fold. Paul's 15 assists were his second-most of the season, and he's now amassed double-doubles in five of his last six games. It may make sense for fantasy players to pursue acquiring Paul in a trade in the event his current owner is devaluing him in light of the Griffin injury.