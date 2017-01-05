Clippers' Chris Paul: Could be cleared for Friday

Coach Doc Rivers suggested prior to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies that Paul (hamstring) could return Friday if he doesn't have soreness Thursday following his full workout Wednesday morning, Rowan Kavner of the Clippers.com reports.

Paul was ruled out for Wednesday's contest, but it appears Rivers will be satisfied with the veteran point guard's recovery if he's all systems go Thursday. Expect more information on the situation over the next couple of days. If he and Blake Griffin (knee) were to sit again Friday, Austin Rivers, Raymond Felton and J.J. Redick would likely be in line to start again.