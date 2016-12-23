Clippers' Chris Paul: Day-to-day with strained hamstring

Coach Doc Rivers indicated that Paul, who was removed in the third quarter of Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs with a left hamstring strain, is considered day-to-day, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paul turned in 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals prior to his departure, and his replacement in the lineup, Raymond Felton, came up big in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers hold off a fellow Western Conference power. While Paul intimated after the game that he didn't anticipate his hamstring would be much of an issue going forward, he could be at some risk of missing Friday's game against the Mavericks. The Clippers aren't expected to hold a morning shootaround ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set, so official word on his status may not be revealed until shortly before the 10:30 ET tip time. If Paul is held out, Austin Rivers or Felton would likely start at point guard, with both in line for enhanced workloads.