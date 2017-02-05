Clippers' Chris Paul: Does light shooting, dribbling

Paul (thumb) was able to do some light shooting and dribbling early last week, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Paul still had his left thumb wrapped up after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in the finger Jan. 18. The Clippers have estimated that Paul will be sidelined until early-to-mid March, which would give him about a month's worth of regular-season games to gear up for the postseason. In the meantime, Austin Rivers will continue starting at point guard and play 30-plus minutes on a regular basis for the duration of Paul's absence.