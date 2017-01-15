Clippers' Chris Paul: Double-double in Saturday's win

Paul scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

The personal issue that caused him to miss practice Friday didn't seem to affect Paul on the court, and he recorded his third double-double in four games since returning from a hamstring injury, and 16th on the year. The 31-year-old's numbers are down slightly from the last three seasons, but there's still time for him to pick up the pace and average another double-double.