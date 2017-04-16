Clippers' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss

Paul provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

After wrapping up the regular season with a trio of sub-20-point efforts, Paul exploded despite a tough defensive matchup Saturday, posting his best scoring total April 1. Paul also took his highest amount of shots since March 13, and he looks primed for elevated usage in what projects to be a tightly-contested series.