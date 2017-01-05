Clippers' Chris Paul: Doubtful for Friday vs. Kings

Paul (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There was some recent optimism following Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies that Paul could be available Friday, but his most recent listing as doubtful seems to squash those expectations. He's now fully expected to sit out a fifth straight game, although we should see further word on his status after the team's morning shootaround. The Clippers have gone with a three-guard lineup featuring Austin Rivers, Raymond Felton and J.J. Redick, which would likely be the case again if Paul can't give it a go.