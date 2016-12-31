Clippers' Chris Paul: Doubtful for Saturday

Paul (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Paul appears to be in line for his second consecutive missed game, so Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton are slated to see expanded roles. Paul's next chance to return would come Monday against the Suns.

