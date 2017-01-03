Clippers' Chris Paul: Doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Paul (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
Paul appears to be on course to miss a fourth consecutive game and while dealing with a strained left hamstring. While the All-Star would likely fight through the injury and play in a more critical situation, coach Doc Rivers said the Clippers won't bring Paul back until he's 100 percent healthy. As a result, continue to consider Paul day-to-day. His absence should afford Austin Rivers another start at point guard, while Raymond Felton will also stand to pick up extra time at the position.
