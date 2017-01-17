Clippers' Chris Paul: Exits Monday's game with sprained thumb
Paul will not return to Monday's game against the Thunder after suffering a sprained left thumb.
Paul's night ends after just 14 minutes on the floor where he posted eight points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal. Luckily X-rays on the thumb came back negative, but his status for Thursday's game against Minnesota remains undetermined. Austin Rivers, Raymond Felton, and Jamal Crawford will collectively take over point guard duties if he's forced to sit.
