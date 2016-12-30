Clippers' Chris Paul: Hamstring still hurting, doubtful for Friday

Coach Doc Rivers said that Paul (hamstring) is experiencing some fatigue and is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Paul was recently sidelined for three games with a strained left hamstring, but made a surprise return to the lineup in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, despite being labeled as doubtful before hand. The point guard played 31 minutes in that contest and notched 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal, and there were no indications afterward that he suffered a setback. However, it appears Paul may have been running on adrenaline, as he experienced soreness after the game and will now need a game off to rest up. He could be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Thunder, but for at least Friday's game, look for Austin Rivers to make the start and assume most of the minutes at point guard, while Raymond Felton serves as his top understudy.