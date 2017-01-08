Clippers' Chris Paul: Hands out 18 assists in Sunday's win

Paul scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added 18 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Paul has been extremely efficient in his first two games back in action, this after missing seven of eight contests between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4 due to a hamstring injury. Despite having played in just 33 of the team's 40 games thus far, Paul has made 65 threes, and still has a decent chance of passing the career-best 139 treys that he hit while playing all 82 games back in 2014-15.