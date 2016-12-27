Clippers' Chris Paul: Listed as questionable Wednesday

Paul (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, the Clippers will continue to employ a wait-and-see approach to Paul's status, as the point guard battles a strained left hamstring, which has cost him the last three games. More details likely won't come until after shootaround Wednesday, but if Paul is ultimately held out, Austin Rivers would make another start at point guard.