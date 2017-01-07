Clippers' Chris Paul: Logs double-double in 31 minutes in return

Paul (hamstring) provided 14 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in a 106-98 win over the Kings on Friday.

Paul didn't call his own number much in his return from a left hamstring strain that had sidelined him for six of the past seven contests, but he still looked quite effective conducting the offense, posting a 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio for the evening. The point guard's elite free-throw shooting certainly came in handy too, as he hit six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to salt the game away for the visitors. There were no indications after the contest that Paul was dealing with any renewed soreness in his hamstring, so the expectation is that he'll be back in line for a full workload Sunday against the Heat as the Clippers open up a five-game homestand.