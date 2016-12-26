Clippers' Chris Paul: Out Monday, could return Wednesday

Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, but could return to action Wednesday against the Pelicans, ESPN.com's Arash Markazi reports.

After Paul missed his second straight game in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, Markazi reported that the point guard would be sidelined for two more contests, but it appears the Clippers could actually get him back sooner. Before determining his status for Wednesday, Paul will have his strained left hamstring reexamined. If Paul feels well enough to play Wednesday, coach Doc Rivers would likely be eager to reinsert him into a prominent role right away, given that the Clippers have dropped their first two games without him and could struggle to remain competitive Monday with Paul and Blake Griffin (knee) ruled out and J.J. Redick (hamstring) seemingly unlikely to play as well. For as long as Paul and Redick are out, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will handle most of the minutes in the backcourt and would all take on higher-usage roles.