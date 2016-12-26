Clippers' Chris Paul: Out next two games

Paul (hamstring) will miss the next two games after sitting out Sunday, Arash Markazi of ESPN reports.

Paul was set to play Sunday against the Lakers, but didn't feel well in warmups and was held out. It sounds like the Clippers are going to play it safe and hold him out of the next two games.

