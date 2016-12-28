Clippers' Chris Paul: 'Probably doubtful' for Wednesday's game

Paul (hamstring) is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, though coach Doc Rivers labeled the point guard as "probably doubtful" to play, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Paul continues to nurse a left hamstring strain, and it appears as though he's on course to miss a fourth consecutive contest. With J.J. Redick (hamstring) also unlikely to play, the Clippers are expected to start Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford in the backcourt. That said, Paul hasn't been formally ruled out, so there's still a chance he could take the court if he feels better closer to game time.