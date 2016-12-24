Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable for Christmas Day
Paul (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reports.
He strained his left hamstring Thursday against the Spurs and then sat out Friday against Dallas, so the news that he is questionable for the Christmas game against the Lakers is not surprising. If he cannot play Sunday, Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton would each see an uptick in usage in what figures to be a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable Friday vs. Mavericks•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Day-to-day with strained hamstring•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Continues to roll Tuesday sans Griffin•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Double-double in Sunday's loss•