Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable for Christmas Day

Paul (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reports.

He strained his left hamstring Thursday against the Spurs and then sat out Friday against Dallas, so the news that he is questionable for the Christmas game against the Lakers is not surprising. If he cannot play Sunday, Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton would each see an uptick in usage in what figures to be a favorable matchup.

