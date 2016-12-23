Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable Friday vs. Mavericks

Paul (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

The Clippers pulled Paul from Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs in the final minute of the third quarter after he suffered the strained left hamstring. Coach Doc Rivers labeled the point guard as day-to-day, and after having a chance to reevaluate Paul on Friday morning, it appears the team still hasn't decided if the 31-year-old will be able to give it a go, and a resolution on that front may not arrive until closer to the game's 10:30 p.m. ET tip time. In the event Paul is held out, Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton would likely share the duties at point guard, though it's unclear how the minutes distribution between the two might shake out.