Clippers' Chris Paul: Questionable to return Thursday

Paul is officially considered questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Spurs due to a left hamstring strain, Dan Woike of the Orange Country Register reports.

The injury occurred in the latter portion of the third quarter, and Paul subsequently headed toward the locker room. He was replaced by Raymond Felton at point guard. Paul had recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals across 24 minutes before exiting.