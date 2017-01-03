Clippers' Chris Paul: Remains out Monday

Paul (hamstring) will not be available for Monday's game against the Suns, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Paul came into Monday listed as doubtful, so this is merely confirmation that he'll indeed be missing a third consecutive game while battling a strained hamstring. The Clippers' next opportunity to get him back on the court will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

