Clippers' Chris Paul: Remains out Saturday

Paul (hamstring) has officially been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Paul was listed as doubtful heading into Saturday and he'll ultimately be missing his fifth game over the last six. Austin Rivers will serve as the Clippers' starting point guard in the meantime while Paul targets a return for Monday against the Suns.

