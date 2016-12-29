Clippers' Chris Paul: Scores 21 in return from three-game absence

Paul (hamstring) returned to the lineup and posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 102-98 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Paul picked up right where he left off prior to the hamstring injury which caused him to miss three games. Considering Blake Griffin (knee) will be out for a while, Paul could be in line for an increase in production if he can stay healthy as the Clippers will likely need him to score more. The Clippers are back in action Friday against the Rockets.