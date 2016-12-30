Clippers' Chris Paul: Set to miss Friday's game vs. Rockets

Coach Doc Rivers indicated that there's a "99.9 percent" chance that Paul (hamstring) will sit out Friday's game against the Rockets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers' official injury report lists Paul as doubtful, but we'll take Rivers at his word and assume that the point guard will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games. Paul ended up returning earlier than expected from the strained left hamstring, playing 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, and though he didn't aggravate the injury in the contest, he's still feeling fatigued after that outing. The Clippers will wait and see if Paul can play in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Thunder, but in the meantime, look for Austin Rivers to start at point guard in Paul's stead for at least one more contest.