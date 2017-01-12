Clippers' Chris Paul: Stuffs stat sheet in Wednesday's win

Paul scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes during a 105-96 win over Orlando on Wednesday.

Paul was firing on all cylinders against the Magic, and appears to have recovered from his left hamstring strain. He snapped a two-game streak in which he dished out at least 12 assists, but is crashing the glass hard and has grabbed at least six rebounds in every game since returning from injury.