Clippers' Chris Paul: Submits 34-10-7 line to claim Game 3 win

Paul compiled 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of the series.

With Blake Griffin (toe) departing with three minutes left in the second quarter and ruled out for the rest of the evening, the Clippers needed Paul to take on the primary scoring duties, and he certainly rose to the occasion. He poured in 24 of his points in the second half, serving as the linchpin in the Clippers' 15-0 fourth-quarter run that helped them salt the game away and take a 2-1 lead in the series. Griffin's status for Sunday's Game 4 remains in some peril, so Paul could be in store for some elevated usage once again if the Clippers determine the star big man is unable to play.