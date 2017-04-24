Clippers' Chris Paul: Teases triple-double in Game 4 loss
Paul registered 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of the series.
Paul has compiled double-doubles in all four games of the series, and though he may have been his best all-around numbers Sunday, the Clippers could need even more production out of him now that Blake Griffin (toe) has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason. With that in mind, the 31-year-old should be an elite option in DFS contests until the Clippers are eliminated from the playoffs.
