Clippers' Chris Paul: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Kings

Paul (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Kings, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paul was previously deemed doubtful Friday, but after sitting out seven of the last eight games, it looks as though the point guard is set to return. According to coach Doc Rivers, the point guard is "most likely going to play," James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports, so barring a late setback during pregame warmups, look for Paul to take back his spot in the starting lineup at point guard, which would push Austin Rivers back to a bench role. The Clippers should still have a guard-heavy attack while Blake Griffin (knee) is out, but even if Paul ends up being on a minutes limit Friday, the return of his two-way talents his skills would provide a welcome boost to a squad that has gone 5-11 in games during the regular season and postseason combined when both Griffin and Paul are held out.