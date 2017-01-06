Clippers' Chris Paul: Upgraded to probable

Paul (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable to play Friday against the Kings, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paul was previously deemed doubtful for Friday's matchup, which would've represented his fifth-straight absence, but according to coach Doc Rivers, his point guard is now likely to suit up. While Paul's status will obviously still need to be confirmed, him potentially returning is a great boost to fantasy owners who've been missing him from their lineups lately. Should Paul indeed suit up in Sacramento, Raymond Felton and Austin Rivers could see their minutes scaled back, although Los Angeles' recent guard-oriented attack, coupled with the possibility of easing Paul back, should make the distribution of playing time worth watching.