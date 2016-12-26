Clippers' Chris Paul: Will not play Sunday

Paul (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

It was reported that Paul would be able to play Sunday, but he will sit out a second straight game. Raymond Felton is in line to make another start in Paul's place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola