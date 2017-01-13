Clippers' Chris Paul: Will play Saturday vs. Lakers

Paul (personal) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paul didn't take part in the Clippers' practice Friday with an excused absence, but whatever undisclosed personal reason that prevented him from doing so won't keep him away from the team Saturday. Look for Paul to play as many minutes as needed to put away the Lakers, who have routinely been torched by opposing point guards throughout the season.

