Clippers' Chris Paul: Will play Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Paul (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Paul has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and despite coach Doc Rivers labeling him as doubtful earlier in the day, it appears he felt good enough in warmups to be cleared for a return to the court. It remains to be seen if Paul will have his minutes restricted, but at this point, nothing has been reported indicating that will be the case. Paul's return should mean less minutes for the likes of Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton, although considering J.J. Redick (hamstring) is still out, it shouldn't be a huge downgrade for those three.