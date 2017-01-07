Clippers' Chris Paul: Will play with minute restriction Friday

Coach Doc Rivers stated Friday that Paul (hamstring) will return to Friday's matchup against the Kings, but will have a minute restriction, Kings' announcer Jason Ross reports.

Paul has missed seven of the previous eight games with a lingering hamstring injury, but will return Friday. He will play on a minute restriction, but it is unclear what that restriction will be. Austin Rivers, who has been starting in his place at point guard, will presumably return to a reserve role. While Paul will be eased back into action, he figures to work his way back to his usual role sooner than later.

