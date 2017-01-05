Clippers' Chris Paul: Will remain sidelined Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Paul (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Paul will now have missed seven of the Clippers' last eight games, as he continues to work his way back from a lingering hamstring strain. He reportedly went through a good workout earlier Wednesday and is hoping to be available Friday against the Kings, so he appears to be on the brink of a return. However, with Paul remaining sidelined Wednesday and Blake Griffin (knee) still out, the Clippers will again go with a three-guard lineup of Austin Rivers, Raymond Felton and J.J. Redick in the starting five.