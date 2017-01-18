Clippers' Chris Paul: Will undergo thumb surgery, set to miss six-to-eight weeks

Paul will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to sit out six-to-eight weeks, Brad Turner of the L.A. Times reports.

Paul suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Thunder, as he was attempting to get around a screen while guarding Russell Westbrook. After an X-ray cleared him of a break, a subsequent MRI revealed a torn ligament, which will now require surgery and keep him out for upwards of one-to-two months. With Blake Griffin (knee) still out, the Clippers are going to be missing their two biggest playmakers, although the Clippers are hoping to have Griffin back soon as he's been able to take part in some non-contact work in recent weeks. With Paul sidelined for the indefinite future, Austin Rivers will likely shift over to point guard, despite recently starting at shooting guard. From there, the Clippers could opt to ride with their current three-guard approach, pushing Raymond Felton or Jamal Crawford into the starting lineup. That said, Rivers, Felton and Crawford should be the biggest beneficiaries in minutes for the duration of Paul's absence.