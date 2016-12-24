Clippers' Chris Paul: Won't play Friday

Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday against Dallas, Dan Woike of the OC Register Reports.

Paul strained his left hamstring Thursday night against the Spurs, leaving the game in the third quarter after posting 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The severity of the strain is still unknown, but Paul should be considered optimistically questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day meeting with the Lakers. Expect Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton to each pick up extra minutes in Paul's place Friday.