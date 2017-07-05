Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Dealt to Clippers in three-team trade

Gallinari will be sent to the Clippers in a three-team trade and has agreed to a three-year, $65 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

With Gallinari heading to Los Angeles, Denver is slated to get a 2019 2nd-round pick, while Atlanta will pick up Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone and a first-round pick. Gallinari joining the Clippers means they'll finally have a capable offensive threat at small forward after having to settle with guys like Luc Mbah a Moute and Wesley Johnson this past year. Look for Gallinari to instantly slot in to the starting five, while also picking up a decent pay raise from the $15 million he made last season. Gallinari is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 33.9 minutes.