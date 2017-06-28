Clippers' Darrun Hilliard: Traded to Clippers
Hilliard was traded to the Rockets on Wednesday and will be included in the package being sent to the Clippers for Chris Paul, Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports.
In order to satisfy cap requirements and complete the trade, the Rockets have scrambled to acquire several players on non-guaranteed contracts for next season. Hilliard, who appeared in 39 games for Detroit in 2016-17, has until July 1 to be waived, or his contract for the 2017-18 season becomes guaranteed. The expectation is that the Clippers will move forth with waiving Hilliard, as well as a few other players, in short order.
More News
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Fails to play in blowout loss Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Back from D-League•
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Assigned to D-League•
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Back from D-League•
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Assigned to D-League•
-
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Logs 26 minutes in blowout•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...