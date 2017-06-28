Clippers' Darrun Hilliard: Traded to Clippers

Hilliard was traded to the Rockets on Wednesday and will be included in the package being sent to the Clippers for Chris Paul, Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports.

In order to satisfy cap requirements and complete the trade, the Rockets have scrambled to acquire several players on non-guaranteed contracts for next season. Hilliard, who appeared in 39 games for Detroit in 2016-17, has until July 1 to be waived, or his contract for the 2017-18 season becomes guaranteed. The expectation is that the Clippers will move forth with waiving Hilliard, as well as a few other players, in short order.