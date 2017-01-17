Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another impressive double-double in Monday win
Jordan posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 30 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.
Jordan took advantage of a Thunder squad playing without Steven Adams (concussion), posting his third straight double-double and tallying multiple blocks for the third consecutive contest as well. The veteran big man has averaged a whopping 18.5 rebounds over the last four contests, and is shooting 74.6 percent over seven January games, his best monthly figure in that category to date this season.
