Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Avoids injury following car accident Tuesday

Jordan was involved in a car accident Tuesday, but is okay and fully expects to take the floor for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jordan reportedly didn't suffer any sort of injuries, but there's always a chance he feels some lingering soreness in the morning, so check in on his status Wednesday to make sure nothing has changed. At this point, Jordan should be good to go against the Pelicans and isn't expected to be on any sort of limitations.