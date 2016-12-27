Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Avoids injury following car accident Tuesday
Jordan was involved in a car accident Tuesday, but is okay and fully expects to take the floor for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan reportedly didn't suffer any sort of injuries, but there's always a chance he feels some lingering soreness in the morning, so check in on his status Wednesday to make sure nothing has changed. At this point, Jordan should be good to go against the Pelicans and isn't expected to be on any sort of limitations.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 19 boards in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Knocks down 12 free throws against Magic•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 15 boards in loss•