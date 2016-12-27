Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in 34 minutes

Jordan supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in a 106-102 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Blake Griffin (knee) has been sidelined the past five games and Chris Paul (hamstring) has missed the last three contests, but those absences haven't yielded much of an increase in production for the center. Jordan is averaging only 10.0 points (on 64.5% shooting), 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game since Griffin has been sidelined, with the Clippers' backcourt members instead taking on larger roles in the club's offensive attack.