Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss

Jordan posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

With Rudy Gobert exiting after one play with a knee injury, Jordan encountered less resistance down low and turned in another strong effort on the glass, particularly on the defensive end. The veteran big man extended his double-double streak to six overall, but he was also one of the defenders who failed to prevent Joe Johnson's game-winning shot. Irrespective of whether or not Gobert returns for Tuesday's Game 2, Jordan will be counted on to be a strong presence on the boards while making complementary scoring contributions alongside Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.