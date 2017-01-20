Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Explodes for career-high scoring total in Thursday loss

Jordan tallied 29 points (12-15 FG, 5-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 39 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although his scoring total represented a career high, it was the points Jordan was unable to record that played a pivotal part in snapping the Clippers' seven-game winning streak. The big man was 4-of-8 from the line over a late five-possession stretch, leaving Los Angeles just short of catching the Timberwolves. Jordan was excellent for fantasy purposes, however, as his usage predictably skyrocketed with Chris Paul (thumb) joining Blake Griffin (knee) on the injured list. Jordan has now rattled off nine straight double-doubles and figures to continue providing significant production while his talented pair of teammates remain sidelined.