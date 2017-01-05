Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 18 points, 20 boards vs. Memphis
Jordan registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-11 FT), 20 rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds for the second straight game and is averaging 17.8 rebounds per game over the last five games. The good outweighed the bad as Jordan also posted 18 points but the 4-of-11 free throw effort was one of his worst of the season. The team is back in action against Sacramento on Friday.
