Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for double-double in Saturday loss

Jordan went for 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a block over 27 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Jordan ran into foul trouble and played his least amount of minutes since Dec. 31. He spent enough time on the floor to tally his fifth straight double-double, however, as well as take double-digit shot attempts for the third time in the last four contests. As long as Chris Paul (thumb) and Blake Griffin (knee) remain sidelined, Jordan figures to continue seeing an uptick on usage and providing robust returns provided he avoids the referee's whistle.