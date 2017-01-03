Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards in win over Phoenix
Jordan pulled in 20 rebounds to go along with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-8 FT), two assists and three blocks Monday in a 109-98 win over the Suns.
With Blake Griffin out, Jordan took it upon himself to dominate the glass. He hauled in seven offensive rebounds, his second highest total for the season. Despite struggling from the line, he came up with a huge rejection onto Eric Bledsoe late in the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in season-high 25 rebounds vs. Pelicans•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Avoids injury following car accident Tuesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•