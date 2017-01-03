Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards in win over Phoenix

Jordan pulled in 20 rebounds to go along with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-8 FT), two assists and three blocks Monday in a 109-98 win over the Suns.

With Blake Griffin out, Jordan took it upon himself to dominate the glass. He hauled in seven offensive rebounds, his second highest total for the season. Despite struggling from the line, he came up with a huge rejection onto Eric Bledsoe late in the fourth quarter.

