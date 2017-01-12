Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards Wednesday

Jordan scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and added 20 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 win over Orlando.

With Blake Griffin still out with a right knee injury, Jordan has taken it upon himself to gobble up every rebound in sight. He took full advantage of opposing big man Serge Ibaka's absence (shoulder), and demolished the glass on both ends of the floor. His eight offensive rebounds tie the season high he set in Cleveland on December 1st.