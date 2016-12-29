Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in season-high 25 rebounds vs. Pelicans
Jordan tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-8 FT), 25 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 39 minutes during a 102-98 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Jordan played after being involved in a car accident Tuesday and grabbed a season-best 25 rebounds. The Clippers will be relying on Jordan more with Blake Griffin (knee) out, so his value should increase, especially considering the fact that Chris Paul (hamstring) returned to the lineup Wednesday.
