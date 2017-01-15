Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Huge double-double in Saturday's win

Jordan scored 24 points (12-13 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 21 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

It's the fourth time in six January games that Jordan has pulled down at least 20 boards, but it was only his second 20-20 performance of the season. He also only has 17 double-doubles so far in 2016-17, putting him short of the pace that saw him rack up at least 40 double-doubles in each of the previous three campaigns.