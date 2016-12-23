Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in Thursday win

Jordan went for 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.

Jordan had a modest night against one of the stingiest defenses in the league against centers, and had average usage considering the absence of Blake Griffin (knee) and an in-game exit from Chris Paul (hamstring). Although his four-game double-double streak was snapped, Jordan does have double-digit scoring in five straight, and seven of his last eight. With Griffin expected out for several more weeks at a minimum, Jordan's overall production should still see an uptick in coming games.